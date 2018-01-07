Fleury will get the home start in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Opponents are waiting for Fleury to have a hiccup, but he won't concede. The veteran backstop has made seven appearances since his return from a concussion, and he's posted a staggering 5-1-1 record with a .955 save percentage and 1.41 GAA. The Rangers have only scored seven goals in regulation over their last five games, so Fleury is set up well to continue his tear.