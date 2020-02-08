Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looks to shut down Carolina

Fleury will get the home start Saturday versus the Hurricanes, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury will make his first home start since Jan. 11, and he's returning from a mediocre road stretch where he posted a 3-3-1 record, a .911 save percentage and a shutout. Carolina has enjoyed sustained offensive success this year, and it ranks 11th in the league with 3.0 goals per road contest.