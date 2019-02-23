Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Loses fifth straight
Fleury allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Jets on Friday.
The 34-year-old continues to trouble owners with his inconsistency. Fleury leads the league with 29 victories and six shutouts, but it is games like these that have kept Fleury's other numbers below his career norms. He's also trending in the wrong direction, as he's lost five in a row and posted an .865 save percentage during the losing streak. Fleury is 29-18-5 with a 2.64 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 53 games this season.
