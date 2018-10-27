Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Loses fourth game of 2018-19
Fleury allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Friday.
This broke a streak of Fleury not suffering a regulation loss in four straight games. That stretch helped his numbers, but even still, Fleury is off to a so-so start at 4-4-1 with a .905 save percentage. The silver lining is his GAA is respectable at 2.45, but overall, Fleury has been a disappointment through the first three weeks.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields two goals in shootout defeat•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts record-setting night•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Just misses second straight shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.