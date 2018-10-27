Fleury allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Friday.

This broke a streak of Fleury not suffering a regulation loss in four straight games. That stretch helped his numbers, but even still, Fleury is off to a so-so start at 4-4-1 with a .905 save percentage. The silver lining is his GAA is respectable at 2.45, but overall, Fleury has been a disappointment through the first three weeks.