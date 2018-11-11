Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 22 saves in loss to Habs
Fleury stopped 22 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.
It's the second time in his last five starts that Fleury has been beaten five times, and Saturday's performance dropped his save percentage back under .900 to .895. The veteran netminder still has a 7-7-1 record, but his overall numbers so far are reminiscent of his final season in Pittsburgh rather than last season's epic run for Vegas.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Montreal•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slows down Senators•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Suffers road defeat in Toronto•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Toronto•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts second shutout of 2018-19•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...