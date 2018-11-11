Fleury stopped 22 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.

It's the second time in his last five starts that Fleury has been beaten five times, and Saturday's performance dropped his save percentage back under .900 to .895. The veteran netminder still has a 7-7-1 record, but his overall numbers so far are reminiscent of his final season in Pittsburgh rather than last season's epic run for Vegas.