Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 28 saves in victory
Fleury stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's win over the Oilers.
Fleury has been excellent in back-to-back victories, advancing to 18-6-2 with a .933 save percentage. The 33-year-old has been rock-solid in his first season in Vegas and one of the reasons the Golden Knights are the first team in the Western Conference to hit 80 points. Fleury's consistent and reliable goaltending make him one of the best fantasy netminders in the game.
