Fleury stopped 29 shots as the the Golden Knights set a record for most wins by an NHL team in its inaugural season Thursday against Winnipeg.

Vegas has been a revelation in its first season and Fleury turned in another strong performance to help the Golden Knights create history. The veteran netminder owns a fantastic 14-4-2 record with a .942 save percentage and is one of the best fantasy netminders in the game. Vegas isn't slowing down and Fleury will continue to see a heavy workload for the Western Conference powerhouse.