Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 29 saves in win over Columbus
Fleury stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jackets.
The Golden Knights continue to roll and Fleury continues to pick up victories. The 33-year-old has won three straight games, bringing him to 12-3-2 on the season with a .944 save percentage. Fleury has been excellent since returning from a concussion and needs to be in your lineup whenever he's in action.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets nod against Blue Jackets•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Continues incredible run•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Leads Vegas to 30th win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 26 in tough-luck loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Defending goal in Nashville•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...