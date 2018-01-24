Fleury stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jackets.

The Golden Knights continue to roll and Fleury continues to pick up victories. The 33-year-old has won three straight games, bringing him to 12-3-2 on the season with a .944 save percentage. Fleury has been excellent since returning from a concussion and needs to be in your lineup whenever he's in action.

