Fleury stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's win over the Sharks.

Fleury continues to be an excellent fantasy netminder and is now sporting a 29-12-4 record with a .931 save percentage. He's suffered just one regulation loss in his last six starts and is getting set for what should be a lengthy playoff run. The veteran has been one of the main reasons for the team's success this year and can be rolled out with confidence every night.

