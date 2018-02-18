Fleury stopped 30 of 33 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

A wild first period saw the Habs make a goalie change and the Knights cling to a 3-2 lead heading into intermission, but Fleury settled down and ended up cruising to a fairly easy victory. While he hasn't been at his sharpest, Vegas' offense has helped him to six wins in eight February starts despite a pedestrian .907 save percentage.