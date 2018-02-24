Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 30 saves in win
Fleury allowed three goals on 33 shots in a 6-3 victory over the Canucks on Friday.
The netminder hasn't been quite as sharp lately, but he's continued to rack up the wins. In February, he's posted a .907 save percentage but has still managed an 8-3-0 record. Fleury's season totals were so strong in January that owners had to expect he would regress. That appears to be happening, but it's a great sign he continues to contribute in the win column playing behind one of the NHL's best teams.
