Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 31 saves to defeat Flames
Fleury stopped 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's win over the Flames.
It looked like Fleury was on his way to a second consecutive loss until the Golden Knights scored twice in a span of 10 seconds late in regulation to take the lead. The veteran netminder advances to 13-4-2 on the season with a .942 save percentage. Fleury has been dynamite this year and a prime reason why Vegas has now tied the record for most victories by an expansion team. The Flower has suffered just one loss in his last five games and needs to be in your lineup whenever the powerhouse Golden Knights are in action.
