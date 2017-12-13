Fleury (concussion) returned to the crease Tuesday against Carolina, stopping 35 of 37 shots in a shootout defeat.

Aside from coming up short in the shootout, you couldn't have asked for a much better return from Fleury. It was just his fifth start of the season and he certainly didn't look like a goaltender who had missed two months of action. Vegas has been one of the best storylines in hockey this season, making a healthy Fleury a must-own fantasy commodity. The veteran owns a .930 save percentage with his new club and should be snatched up immediately if he happens to be available.