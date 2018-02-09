Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 35 saves in victory
Fleury stopped 35 of 38 shots in Thursday's win over the Sharks.
Fleury came up huge in the first period when Vegas was outshot 16-4, making 15 saves to keep things from getting out of hand. The veteran netminder got back on track with his fourth win in five games after he was burned for five goals in his return to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Fleury continues to be an extremely valuable fantasy goalie, posting a 16-5-2 record with a .934 save percentage. Vegas continues to find ways to win games and the the former Penguin is playing an important role in the crease. You know what to do.
