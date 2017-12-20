Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 35 saves to snap Bolts' streak
Fleury turned away 35 of 38 shots in Tuesday's win over the Lightning.
Fleury was excellent against the reigning Stanley Cup champions in his last start and followed up with another great performance against the top team in the league Tuesday. The 33-year-old has been terrific since returning from injury and should be an automatic roll on a Vegas team that just moved into the top spot in the Western Conference. The veteran has suffered just one regulation loss in his seven starts thus far and is sporting a .932 save percentage, so make sure you use him well.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod against Lightning•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Knocks off former team•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against former team•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 35 saves in return to cage•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Confirmed for Tuesday start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...