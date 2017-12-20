Fleury turned away 35 of 38 shots in Tuesday's win over the Lightning.

Fleury was excellent against the reigning Stanley Cup champions in his last start and followed up with another great performance against the top team in the league Tuesday. The 33-year-old has been terrific since returning from injury and should be an automatic roll on a Vegas team that just moved into the top spot in the Western Conference. The veteran has suffered just one regulation loss in his seven starts thus far and is sporting a .932 save percentage, so make sure you use him well.