Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 37 saves in tough-luck loss
Fleury stopped 37 of 39 shots during Thursday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis.
The veteran has now allowed two goals or fewer in six of seven starts since returning from a concussion, and he sports a high-end 8-2-1 record, .944 save percentage and 1.80 GAA for the campaign. With Vegas consistently proving to be legitimate powerhouse in the Western Conference, Fleury's fantasy value is currently higher than it's been since he was the undisputed No. 1 starter for the Pens.
