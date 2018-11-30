Fleury silenced the Canucks' power play with seven saves and made 33 saves on 36 shots in all, earning a 4-3 win Thursday.

Vancouver tested Flower after his average showing against Chicago, and the veteran netminder responded nicely by holding off the Canucks' attack. With Vegas at full strength, Fleury is once again showing the form that made him such a valuable part of the Golden Knights' run to the Stanley Cup Finals last year, and he's an easy start in all formats.