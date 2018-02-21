Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Making ninth straight start
Fleury will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Flames, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Fleury has played pretty well during the Golden Knights' current home stretch, compiling a 3-2-0 record while posting a 2.22 GAA and .915 save percentage in five appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 20th victory of the campaign in another home matchup with a Flames team that's posted an impressive 17-7-5 record on the road this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Lets in two in shutout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Receives starting nod Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 30 saves in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Defending net against Habs•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 28 saves in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal against Edmonton•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...