Fleury will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Flames, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Fleury has played pretty well during the Golden Knights' current home stretch, compiling a 3-2-0 record while posting a 2.22 GAA and .915 save percentage in five appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 20th victory of the campaign in another home matchup with a Flames team that's posted an impressive 17-7-5 record on the road this season.