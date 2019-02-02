Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Manning road goal Saturday
Fleury will start in goal against host Florida on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
This is Fleury's first clash with the Panthers as part of the 2018-19 campaign, and he's struggled quite a bit against Eastern Conference teams based on a 2.92 GAA and .898 save percentage between 19 starts. Additionally, Flower has maintained an .896 save mark on the road compared to a .924 rate in Sin City this campaign. Roll with the legendary backstop through thick and thin in season-long settings, but know that this might be a good time to fade him in DFS.
