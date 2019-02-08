Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Matches last year's win total
Fleury turned aside 36 of 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.
Fleury allowed the opening score to Gustav Nyquist in the first period, but the guys in front of him put up three goals in the second period and Brayden McNabb notched the eventual game-winner in the third. This was Fleury's second straight win and his 29th of the season. That equals last year's win total, although it took him two extra games to reach that point this season. Fleury has sat out just five games this campaign and he's already seen major regression in his save percentage from last year's .927 to this year's .912, and the continued workhorse role at 34 years old could keep his percentage near the latter.
