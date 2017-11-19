Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Missing another game
Fleury (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest with Los Angeles.
The Flower continued to do on-ice work while the team was on a two-game road trip, but it's still unclear as to when he might be able to make a return to the lineup. After Sunday, Vegas next plays Wednesday in Anaheim, so practice in the days leading up to that game could provide some insight to Fleury's recovery.
