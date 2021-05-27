Fleury gave up three goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Wild in Game 6.

Fleury kept the Wild at bay for two periods, but he got no help from his Golden Knights teammates. The Wild broke through in the third and put up three goals to force a Game 7. Fleury has now allowed three goals in each of the last two games, both losses. The 36-year-old has started all six contests in the postseason, but with his results fading, it's unclear if head coach Pete DeBoer will ride with him again Friday or turn to Robin Lehner with the series on the line.