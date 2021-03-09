Fleury stopped 20 of 21 shots in Monday's 2-0 loss to Minnesota.

The 36-year-old was good enough to have deserved a better fate, allowing only a Kevin Fiala 2-on-1 goal midway through the first period, but Vegas couldn't muster any offense without injured stalwarts Mark Stone (undisclosed) and Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed). Fleury has allowed only two goals over his last three starts, posting an incredible .976 save percentage over that span. He's 12-4-0 overall on the year with a 1.57 GAA and .943 save percentage, both of which would be career bests.