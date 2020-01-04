Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Not attending All-Star Game
Fleury will not attend the All-Star Game on Jan. 25.
No reason was provided as to why Fleury won't participate in the exhibition event this season, but it's safe to assume the 35-year-old will benefit from the extra rest. The Canucks' Jacob Markstrom will replace him at the All-Star Game. Fleury will be forced to serve a one-game suspension for skipping the event -- expect Malcolm Subban to start either the last game before (Jan. 21 in Boston) or first one after (Jan. 31 at Carolina) that weekend.
