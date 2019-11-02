Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Not expected to dress against Jets

Fleury (undisclosed) isn't expected to dress for Saturday's game against Winnipeg, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

It isn't clear if Fleury is dealing with an injury or an illness, but at this point it's a foregone conclusion that he'll miss at least one contest with his mystery issue. Malcolm Subban will take over as the Golden Knights' No. 1 netminder until Fleury is ready to return.