Fleury made 26 saves on 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Fleury did some work to keep the game close in the third period, but his four goals allowed in the first 40 minutes were too much for the Golden Knights to overcome. The 36-year-old slipped to 17-8-0 with a 2.14 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 25 games. He's lost three of his last four starts since Robin Lehner returned from a concussion. Fleury will likely watch Thursday's game against the Wild from the bench.