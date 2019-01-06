Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Not starting versus Devils
Contrary to a previous report, Fleury won't start in Sunday's home game versus the Devils and Malcolm Subban will play instead, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Subban rarely makes a start even when there's back-to-back games, but the Golden Knights have likely realized they need to get Fleury some rest since he's started 38 games so far, which is just eight shy of last year's total. Expect Fleury back in goal Tuesday versus the Rangers.
