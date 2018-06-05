Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said he never considered pulling Fleury, who ultimately surrendered six goals on 23 shots to the Capitals in Game 4 on Monday, the Las Vegas-Review Journal reports.

"No. I think at least five of the six goals were wide-open nets," Gallant said. "There was nothing he could have done." While Fleury's struggles extend beyond the last game -- he's allowed 12 goals in the past three (all losses) -- Vegas is highly unlikely to pivot away from the man who compiled an immaculate 12-3 record, 1.68 GAA and .947 save percentage in the first three rounds against the Kings, Sharks and Jets, respectively. The incredible expansion team had been consistently defying the odds this season, but it'll need to find its scoring touch in a big way in order to climb back from a 3-1 series deficit and lay claim to the Stanley Cup.