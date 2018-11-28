Fleury turned aside 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

Fleury was coming off back-to-back shutouts, so this outing wasn't up to par. However, eight goals of offensive support covered up the blemish in this contest. Fleury's .910 save percentage this is mediocre for his standards, but his upside remains high with a league-best five shutouts this year.