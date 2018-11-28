Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Notches fifth straight win
Fleury turned aside 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.
Fleury was coming off back-to-back shutouts, so this outing wasn't up to par. However, eight goals of offensive support covered up the blemish in this contest. Fleury's .910 save percentage this is mediocre for his standards, but his upside remains high with a league-best five shutouts this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Chicago•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts shutout in back-to-backs•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Heading right back to work•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Staying afloat with shutouts•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal against Calgary•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Solid in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...