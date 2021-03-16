Fleury saved 23 of 24 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Fleury came within 5:31 of a shutout when Timo Meier put the Sharks on the board. It was a bit nervy at the end, but Fleury slammed the door for his third straight win. The 36-year-old improved to 15-5-0 with a 1.77 GAA and a .936 save percentage in 20 appearances. He's been one of the best goalies in the league this year, and Fleury will likely look for a repeat effort against the Sharks on Wednesday.