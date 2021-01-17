Fleury saved 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Fleury was beaten by a rising nemesis of the Golden Knights, Maxime Comtois, in the second period, but that was all that got behind him. It's a good start to the season for the 36-year-old Fleury, who had a 2.77 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 49 appearances this year. The Golden Knights have the luxury of two strong options in goal with Fleury and Robin Lehner, but it'll likely be the latter taking on the Coyotes on Monday.