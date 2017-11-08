Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On ice Wednesday

Fleury (concussion) got in some on-ice work Wednesday for the first time since suffering his concussion, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

With little to no information coming out of the desert regarding Fleury's status, the fact that he was on the ice in full gear is certainly a good sign. When the Flower might return to action remains to be seen and will likely depend on how his body responds to the workout session. Until then, Max Lagace and Dylan Ferguson will continue to be the Golden Knights' last line of defense.