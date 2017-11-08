Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On ice Wednesday
Fleury (concussion) got in some on-ice work Wednesday for the first time since suffering his concussion, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
With little to no information coming out of the desert regarding Fleury's status, the fact that he was on the ice in full gear is certainly a good sign. When the Flower might return to action remains to be seen and will likely depend on how his body responds to the workout session. Until then, Max Lagace and Dylan Ferguson will continue to be the Golden Knights' last line of defense.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Remains without timetable for return•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Won't join team for start of road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Close to practicing•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Ruled out for next two contests•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Blows third-period lead against Red Wings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...