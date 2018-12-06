Fleury will defend the home net from the Blackhawks on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury picked up 23 saves against the Capitals in Tuesday's Stanley Cup Finals rematch, sealing his eighth victory in a 10-game span. Flower will now face a Blackhawks team that ranks 18th in the league in road scoring at 2.75 goals per game.

