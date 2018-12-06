Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On puck patrol Thursday
Fleury will defend the home net from the Blackhawks on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury picked up 23 saves against the Capitals in Tuesday's Stanley Cup Finals rematch, sealing his eighth victory in a 10-game span. Flower will now face a Blackhawks team that ranks 18th in the league in road scoring at 2.75 goals per game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beats Capitals despite poor start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Washington•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Winning streak no more•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In pursuit of seventh straight win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes it six straight•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes against Vancouver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...