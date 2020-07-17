Fleury (undisclosed) took the ice for Friday's practice session, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
It was the first twirl on the ice for Fleury since training camp started Monday. The Flower figures to see the bulk of the starts during the postseason but he could cede one of the three round-robin games to Robin Lehner in order to ensure both keepers are prepared for a deep run.
