Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On track in recovery
Fleury (concussion) could begin practicing with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The former first-overall pick has been skating for the past two days and now appears to be nearing a return to the lineup. Keep an eye on this situation, as if everything goes to plan, Fleury could be in the Vegas net as soon as Friday's tilt in Nashville.
