Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Fleury was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Friday's home game versus the Kings.

Fleury has been fantastic this season, opening the campaign with three straight wins while posting a superb 1.01 GAA and .951 save percentage. He'll try to remain unbeaten in a home matchup with a Kings club that's averaging 3.25 goals per game on the road this year, sixth in the NHL.