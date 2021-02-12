Fleury allowed one goal on 28 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Ducks on Thursday.

Fleury was a late replacement for Robin Lehner (upper body), as the latter was initially expected to start Thursday's game. Fleury was prepared though, with only a Maxime Comtois shot from the slot beating him in the third period. The 36-year-old Fleury took his first loss of the year in unfortunate fashion, dropping to 5-1-0 with a 1.68 GAA and a .929 save percentage in six outings. Depending on how Lehner progresses in the next two days, Fleury may be in line to start again Saturday in San Jose.