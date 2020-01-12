Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On wrong end of shutout

Fleury made 19 saves on 22 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Fleury got no support from his teammates, who couldn't beat Elvis Merzlikins at the other end of the rink. It's been a rough pair of games for Fleury, who has given up seven goals on his last 38 shots. The 35-year-old fell to 18-10-3 with a 2.84 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 32 appearances. The Golden Knights are set to begin a lengthy road trip, starting with Tuesday's game in Buffalo.