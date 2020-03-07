Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On wrong side of shutout

Fleury yielded four goals on 24 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Jets.

Fleury gave up a goal to Nikolaj Ehlers just 32 seconds into the game, and it didn't get much easier after that for the goalie. He's allowed four goals in each of his last two starts, both losses. The 35-year-old netminder fell to 26-16-5 with a 2.79 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 48 appearances. He's run streaky at times in 2019-20, but with Robin Lehner in the fold, Fleury will need to find some consistency lest he start losing playing time.