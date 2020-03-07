Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On wrong side of shutout
Fleury yielded four goals on 24 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Jets.
Fleury gave up a goal to Nikolaj Ehlers just 32 seconds into the game, and it didn't get much easier after that for the goalie. He's allowed four goals in each of his last two starts, both losses. The 35-year-old netminder fell to 26-16-5 with a 2.79 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 48 appearances. He's run streaky at times in 2019-20, but with Robin Lehner in the fold, Fleury will need to find some consistency lest he start losing playing time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Bested by Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Set for home start Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Perfect against divisional foe•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Defeats Panthers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.