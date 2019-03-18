Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Out again Monday

Fleury (lower body) won't play in Monday's road clash against the Sharks, Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Leading the NHL with 35 wins, Fleury missed Sunday's game and his absence will extend. Vegas called up Max Lagace from AHL Chicago, but Malcolm Subban could again get the starting nod against the Sharks after starting Sunday's game. Fleury will likely be monitored on a day-to-day basis before Thursday's game against Winnipeg.