Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Out Friday, doubtful Saturday
Fleury (lower body) will not play Friday against the Wild and is doubtful to suit up for Saturday's contest versus the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury continues to work his way back from a lower-body injury, but the Golden Knights have little incentive to rush their star netminder back with a playoff spot all but officially locked up. We'll update his status if anything changes ahead of Saturday's contest, but, if not, consider Monday versus the Oilers his next chance to return.
