Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Out with lower-body issue

Fleury (lower body) is out Sunday against Edmonton and is considered day-to-day/

Leading the NHL with 35 wins, Fleury's absence is a big one for the Golden Knights. The injury also puts his status for Monday's contest in San Jose in question. Max Lagace was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday, but Malcolm Subban will likely get the starting nod against the Oilers.

