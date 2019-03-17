Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Out with lower-body issue
Fleury (lower body) is out Sunday against Edmonton and is considered day-to-day/
Leading the NHL with 35 wins, Fleury's absence is a big one for the Golden Knights. The injury also puts his status for Monday's contest in San Jose in question. Max Lagace was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday, but Malcolm Subban will likely get the starting nod against the Oilers.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins sixth straight•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looking for sixth straight win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wife expecting child•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins fifth straight start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looking for fifth straight win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins fourth straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...