Fleury set aside 36 of 38 shots in a Game 3 road win over the Kings on Sunday.

The goaltending has been fantastic in this series, hence how the Pacific Division clubs have combined for just nine goals (three from the Kings). Fleury was much busier than counterpart Jonathan Quick, who saw 12 fewer shots in this one. The Golden Knights, who continue to defy the odds as an expansion club, will look for the sweep Tuesday night in Los Angeles.