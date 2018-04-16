Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Outstanding once again in Game 3
Fleury set aside 36 of 38 shots in a Game 3 road win over the Kings on Sunday.
The goaltending has been fantastic in this series, hence how the Pacific Division clubs have combined for just nine goals (three from the Kings). Fleury was much busier than counterpart Jonathan Quick, who saw 12 fewer shots in this one. The Golden Knights, who continue to defy the odds as an expansion club, will look for the sweep Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets nod for Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 29 in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slams door on Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Implied starter for Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields six goals in season finale•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...