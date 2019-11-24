Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Overwhelmed by Oilers
Fleury allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.
Fleury, like many other goalies this season, fell victim to Connor McDavid in this contest, and the Golden Knights' offense wasn't strong enough to counter the Oilers' top line. Fleury slipped to 11-6-2 with a 2.54 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 20 appearances. The Golden Knights begin a two-game road trip Monday in Dallas.
