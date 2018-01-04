Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease against Blues
Fleury will be in goal versus St. Louis on Thursday.
Fleury will look to extend his winning streak to six consecutive games Thursday. During this stretch, the Flower has recorded a pair of shutouts for a 1.19 GAA and .959 save percentage. This was the level of performance the Golden Knights were hoping for when they took the veteran in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, before a concussion sidelined him for 25 games. As long as Fleury can stay healthy, he remains an elite-level, three-time Stanley Cup champion netminder.
