Fleury will be in goal versus St. Louis on Thursday.

Fleury will look to extend his winning streak to six consecutive games Thursday. During this stretch, the Flower has recorded a pair of shutouts for a 1.19 GAA and .959 save percentage. This was the level of performance the Golden Knights were hoping for when they took the veteran in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, before a concussion sidelined him for 25 games. As long as Fleury can stay healthy, he remains an elite-level, three-time Stanley Cup champion netminder.