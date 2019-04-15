Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease in Game 3

Fleury will draw the start for Sunday's Game 3 matchup against San Jose, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury will look to keep his momentum rolling after dominating the Sharks in the last two periods of Game 2. The 34-year-old allowed seven goals in the first two games of the series and will need to be sharper in what's proving to be a very tight contest.

