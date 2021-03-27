Fleury will defend the road net in Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury suffered back-to-back losses while posting an .873 save percentage, but he has a chance to get back on track Saturday. It won't be an easy task, as the Avalanche -- the league's second-ranked offense with 3.47 goals per game -- is essentially at full strength once again.