Fleury will defend the road net in Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury suffered back-to-back losses while posting an .873 save percentage, but he has a chance to get back on track Saturday. It won't be an easy task, as the Avalanche -- the league's second-ranked offense with 3.47 goals per game -- is essentially at full strength once again.
