Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Saturday
Fleury will be stationed between the pipes for Saturday's contest in Montreal.
Fleury stopped 33-of-35 shots in Thursday's win over Ottawa, snapping his personal three-game losing streak. The 35-year-old currently owns a 2.82 GAA and .907 save percentage, by far the worst numbers he's posted as a Golden Knight. Hopefully, he can use his recent victory as a momentum boost going forward.
