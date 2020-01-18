Play

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Saturday

Fleury will be stationed between the pipes for Saturday's contest in Montreal.

Fleury stopped 33-of-35 shots in Thursday's win over Ottawa, snapping his personal three-game losing streak. The 35-year-old currently owns a 2.82 GAA and .907 save percentage, by far the worst numbers he's posted as a Golden Knight. Hopefully, he can use his recent victory as a momentum boost going forward.

