Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Sunday

Fleury will start in goal for Sunday's game against the visiting Canucks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury will enter the game on a solid streak in his last three starts, racking up a 2-1-0 record to go along with a 2.01 GAA and .930 save percentage. The 34-year-old will draw a nice matchup against the 26th best offense in terms of goals per game. (2.72). The Canadian has dominated the Canucks in his career, recording a 9-2-1 record in 12 starts.