Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Thursday
Fleury will be in goal against the Senators on Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury gave up just two goals on 20 shots to Toronto on Tuesday, but was left hanging by his offense and was saddled with his sixth loss of the season. While his numbers may not be as good as the career bests he set last year (a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage), the Flower should still be able to keep his team in games and steal a win from time to time.
